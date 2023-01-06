Cool start to day with sunny skies and low humidity

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures are in the low-to-mid 60s with a few light showers for the morning drive. This afternoon, highs will be in the low-to-mid 70s, with sunny skies and low humidity.

Saturday morning temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 50s and afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 70s with an abundance of sunshine.

Sunday, morning lows will be in the upper 50s-to-low 60s and afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s. It'll be mostly sunny and dry.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Monday, morning lows will be in the low-to-mid 60s and afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 70s, staying mostly sunny with only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Tuesday, morning lows will be in the low-to-mid 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s-to-low 80s. Some showers are possible with a front moving in.

Wednesday and Thursday, it'll be in the 50s and low 60s for lows and afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 70s. Expect mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions.