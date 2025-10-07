West Palm Beach police officer injured during late-night shootout, in stable condition

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach police officer has been hospitalized after getting injured during a shootout early Tuesday morning.

Police say the incident happened along the 300 block of Baker Drive at around 2 a.m.

According to West Palm Beach Police Chief Tony Araujo, when officers responded to the area, a person inside a home began to shoot at the officers, and officers returned fire. During the incident, one of the officers was shot.

Police say the officer is in stable condition in the hospital.

Any information about the suspect is unknown. The scene is still active.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.