Palm Beach County program helps families avoid power disconnections amid triple-digit heat

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — With heat index values climbing into the triple digits across South Florida this week, air conditioners are working overtime—and for many families, that means sky-high electric bills they can't afford.

But a Palm Beach County program is helping make sure families don't have to choose between staying cool and keeping the lights on.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is available through the Palm Beach County Community Services Department. It's designed to help low-income households cover the cost of electric bills during critical times—especially during Florida's sweltering summer months.

"It's a really great program to help people get back on their feet," said Dr. James Green, Director of the county's Community Services Department. "We understand that going without electricity can disrupt every aspect of our living."

According to Green, the program is one of the county's most popular, helping thousands of residents facing disconnection notices from Florida Power & Light (FPL).

Qualified households facing an energy crisis can receive up to $5,000 in financial assistance to pay off a past-due electric bill and prevent a shutoff.

For families not in crisis, the program also offers utility credits of up to $1,350, depending on income, household size, and whether there are any elderly, disabled, or young children in the home.

Who qualifies?

To be eligible, total household income must be:



At or below 60% of the State Median Income (for households of 1–8 members) or 150% of the Federal Poverty Level (for households with 9 or more members)

How to apply

Dr. Green walked WPTV through the application process, which is available online and integrated with FPL's system. Applicants will need to provide:



Photo identification

Proof of household income

Social security numbers or documentation for all household members

Identification for any children under 18 living in the home

"This program is for anyone in crisis," Green said. "We want people to know—help is available."

Apply now

Applications for LIHEAP are open year-round, but funding is limited. Palm Beach County officials recommend applying as soon as possible if you are struggling to keep up with energy costs.

To apply or learn more about the program, click here or call the Community Services Department at 833-273-9455.

