PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 99-year-old dirt road in Palm Beach County is getting renewed attention after residents raised alarms over safety hazards, including a steep ravine, washed-out sections of road, and the absence of guardrails.

WATCH BELOW: Residents plead for guardrails, repairs on old dirt road in Palm Beach County

Springfield Street, located along a canal just off South Military Trail near Greenacres, has been the focus of multiple complaints to local officials. Residents say the narrow dirt road is riddled with potholes, dark at night, and dangerous for both drivers and emergency responders.

Alexa Bard, who has lived along the road for over a year, says it only takes a few steps from her parking lot to the edge of the ravine.

"We don't like to leave the house at night. I don't have friends over—I feel like it's almost a liability factor on me because, God forbid, they back out and don't realize the ravine is there," Bard said.

Greenacres resident demands action over 99-year-old road

Bard said Ubers often refuse to pick her up at her home, and she's already experienced how difficult it can be for emergency vehicles to navigate the dirt road.

"When I called an ambulance months ago, it took nearly 10 minutes of inching forward and back just to get out," she said.

The lack of guardrails is one of the biggest concerns. Across the canal, barriers are in place to protect drivers—but not on Springfield Street.

"It just seems like our side of the street should as well if they considered that a safety risk," Bard said, calling the area "an accident waiting to happen."

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Palm Beach County resident demands action over 100-year-old road

Palm Beach County resident demands action over 100-year-old road

This is the second WPTV report on Springfield Street. The first story featured resident Janet Morgano, who also questioned who is responsible for maintaining the road. In emails to Morgano, Palm Beach County Engineering and Public Works said the road dates back to 1926 and was never officially accepted for county maintenance. Officials advised that residents would need to fund and design any improvements themselves.

Since WPTV's first story aired, the issue has drawn the attention of State Representative Debra Tendrich, who says her office will reach out to the county to explore solutions. Palm Beach County Engineering also confirmed that a meeting with Commissioner Joel Flores could take place this week to discuss residents' concerns.

Both Bard and Morgano say their top priorities are filling the road's potholes and installing guardrails before a serious accident happens.

WPTV will continue to follow this story and provide updates on any county action or road improvements.