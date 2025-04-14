TRAFFIC ALERT: I95 SB lanes reopen in Boynton Beach after morning shutdown

UPDATE: 7:04 a.m.

All lanes of SB I95 are open

A major deadly overnight crash in Palm Beach County near Boynton Beach is causing delays Monday morning.

FDOT is reporting a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on I-95 near Hypoluxo Road and Gateway Blvd, just before exit 59.

This accident happened around 1 a.m. Monday morning. All I-95 southbound lanes are closed in the area.

WPTV

Traffic anchor Johann Hoffend is at the scene. Traffic is being diverted to Hypoluxo Road at this time.

