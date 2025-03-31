Town of Palm Beach residents continue seeing traffic congestion amid President Trump visits

PALM BEACH, Fla. — With President Donald Trump spending another weekend at the winter White House, some Town of Palm Beach residents continue to search for solutions as traffic congestion remains top of mind.

On Sunday, lane closures were seen across Palm Beach County. Lake Worth Bridge lane closures remain in effect while Lake Worth Beach held it’s Pride Parade.

Trump in Palm Beach this weekend marks his seventh visit at his Mar-a-Lago estate since he was inaugurated in January.

It’s a situation that has caused disruptions and unwanted traffic for some. WPTV followed up with Dave Kraimer, a Town of Palm Beach resident.

“We feel squeezed by the president’s visits three miles up the road. We feel squeezed by special events in Lake Worth and the bridge being closed and even some construction further down in Boynton,” Kraimer said.

WPTV Residents like Dave Kraimer said lane closures were seen across Palm Beach County on Sunday.

Kraimer said his family gets text alerts when the president is in town, but with the temporary Lake Worth Bridge lane closures, many of his neighbors are forced to stay on the island.

“I have a friend in from out of town, and we wanted to go to dinner,” Kramer said. "Fortunately, there’s a restaurant right here, Acqua, that we like, without crossing the bridge, but we feel squeezed.”

WPTV reached out to officials with the Florida Department of Transportation weeks ago about the bridge lanes closures. They said a mechanical issue with the bridge caused the lanes to close temporarily while a part arrives.

Kraimer said he and others will have peace of mind once it’s fixed next month.

“Safety is No. 1. We don’t want anybody go into the water,” Kraimer said, "but we’d sure like to get over the bridge and go about our business.”