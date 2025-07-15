State Road 7 extension project is one step closer to reality after West Palm Beach's appeal was denied

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The South Florida Water Management District denied West Palm Beach’s latest challenge to the long-anticipated construction of the State Road 7 extension.

The extension would relieve traffic in parts of western Palm Beach County by connecting Okeechobee Boulevard to Northlake Boulevard. But it's been tied up in the court system for decades.

WPTV’s Western Palm Beach County reporter, Michael Hoffman, is breaking down what's next and how residents feel about the latest news.

“How long have you lived out here?” asked Hoffman.

“30 years,” said driver Keith Williams.

When asked about how long this has been a problem, Williams responded with the same answer. And she's not alone.

“It should have been done 30 years ago,” added driver Greg Frankhouse.

The South Florida Water Management District finalized an order made by a judge in May that said the project could move forward. And although West Palm tried to appeal, it failed.

Because of that, the South Florida Water Management District has given the green light to an environmental permit to begin construction.

The office of Vice Mayor Sara Baxter said they expect West Palm Beach to appeal the ruling.

If that happens, construction would be halted again while it makes its way through the court.

The drivers Hoffman spoke with say they are cautiously optimistic about the next steps.

“Let's see what's gonna happen,” said Williams. “I've heard it for 30 years, right? You know? So that's why I'm kind of like taking it with a grain of salt.

The city has 30 days from July 1 to appeal the order.

