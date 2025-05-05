St. Lucie West, Peacock Boulevard intersection in Port St. Lucie getting $4M makeover

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Work begins next week on a major intersection in Port St. Lucie that sees thousands of vehicles per day.

A major makeover is coming to St. Lucie West Boulevard and Northwest Peacock Boulevard starting May 12.

WATCH BELOW: Improvements coming to busy Port St. Lucie intersection

WPTV spoke to David Gomez at St. Lucie West Pizzeria, which is located near the intersection.

"I (commute) from Tradition, so it's going to be rough with the traffic," Gomez said.

The area is about to undergo some major changes.

"This is a major corridor, so the city is excited to implement this for safety and mobility," Beth Zsoka with Port St. Lucie Public Works said.

Crews are already starting to mark where the work will take place.

Among the improvements include:



A new left-turn lane will be built from St. Lucie West onto Peacock Boulevard

Second right-turn lane will be added from southbound Peacock Boulevard to St. Lucie West

An added northbound lane on Peacock Boulevard will become a dedicated right-turn lane

A third westbound lane on St. Lucie West will connect directly to the Interstate 95 northbound on-ramp

"As we continue to grow, we continue to look for opportunities throughout the city to keep the traffic moving and keep the residents safe," Zsoka said.

Work was scheduled to take place over the summer, so it doesn't overlap with New York Mets' spring training.

WPTV has previously reported on traffic in the area during spring training games at nearby Clover Park and how Port St. Lucie police use drones to keep traffic moving.

Gomez remembers when there was only a Walmart and a lot of grass at the St. Lucie West exit from I-95.

However, he knows that times have changed.

"People who have to go to work every day and get off and make sure they get to work on time," Gomez said. "That's who it affects."

The $4 million road improvement project should be complete before spring training begins in 2026.