New York Mets spring training: Port St. Lucie prepares for crowds as Juan Soto gets set for debut

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — You've been sharing your traffic concerns with WTPV, and as if it isn't busy enough this time of year, here comes the added congestion from baseball spring training.

WPTV spoke to Port St. Lucie police to see what their plans are to keep you safe around the ballpark in the coming weeks.

Port St. Lucie prepares for crowds as Juan Soto gets set for debut

At spring training, hope springs eternal.

"I think we're going to do just fine," New York Mets fan Steve LaSala said while dressed head to toe in a blue and orange Mets suit. "We've got a loaded offense."

The acquisition of superstar outfielder Juan Soto has sent a buzz through the Mets' spring training home.

"You can just sense it," St. Lucie Mets General Manager Traer Van Allen said. "The fans are very excited, as are we."

On the first day of full-squad workouts Monday, Van Allen said 1,800 people came out to Clover Park, an all-time high.

"Needless to say, the town is buzzing," Van Allen said.

With the added crowds, comes the added responsibility of monitoring the nearby roads, so WPTV asked the police what they are going to do.

This year, police are bringing back a traffic congestion plan to get visitors in and out of the ballpark.

That includes the use of drones to give police an eye in the sky to watch for traffic hot spots as they develop.

"Instead of stationing an officer at certain specific points, we see where they're needed," Port St. Lucie police Sgt. Dominick Mesiti said. "They immediately deploy and alleviate the traffic congestion in whichever direction it needs to go."

Mesiti said an added traffic unit, consisting of a sergeant and four traffic officers, will also be at the ballpark on game days.

The completion of bridge work on St. Lucie West Boulevard over Interstate 95 has also added traffic capacity.

Drivers are being reminded by police to plan accordingly on game days.

The Mets' first spring training game is Saturday against Houston scheduled for 1:10 p.m.