Some southbound lanes off Northlake Boulevard will be closed mornings of Aug. 1-10

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The closure of Northlake Boulevard at Beeline Highway is still scheduled to take place from Aug. 1 to Aug. 10 in Palm Beach County.

The Indian Trail Improvement District (ITID) released new details Wednesday regarding side streets that will also be impacted.

For morning commuters, certain southbound lanes off Northlake Boulevard will be closed for the safety and well-being of residents and to protect infrastructure.

Multiple roads impacted by Northlake Boulevard closure

From Aug. 4-8, southbound lanes off Northlake Boulevard will be closed from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the following locations:



140th Avenue North

Grapeview Boulevard

Hall Boulevard

Drivers won't be allowed to turn left or right off Northlake Boulevard during these closures.

According to the ITID, residents who live on Apache Boulevard south of Northlake Boulevard and north of the canal should also be aware of the following:

Drivers will need to go west on Northlake Boulevard to Seminole Pratt Whitney Road or east on Northlake Boulevard to Coconut Boulevard during the above closure. They will be unable to turn onto the southbound lanes designated above.

There are no plans to close any other lanes in the morning, according to the ITID. Officials also said there are no plans to close any lanes for the remainder of the day, including the evening commute.