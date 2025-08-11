Senior project engineer speaks to WPTV about Northlake Boulevard project

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — It was a big relief for parents on the first day back to school after Northlake Boulevard reopened Saturday following last week's closure.

After eight days of work, the intersection at Beeline Highway reopened to traffic a day earlier than planned.

Engineer speaks to WPTV about Northlake Boulevard project

Train track, signal and roadway upgrades were made at the crossing.

WPTV had a chance to talk with Mel Pollock, the senior project engineer, on Monday, who said there was a lot of pressure working on such a tight deadline with school starting.

WPTV Mel Pollock, a senior project engineer, speaks to WPTV about the Northlake Boulevard project.

He added that the key was to engage with all municipal stakeholders and community members several months in advance so everyone was informed about what to expect.

Drivers will notice that some lanes have now been shifted, and there is still a lot of work to be done rebuilding the intersection over the next few years.

The project includes adding lanes on Beeline Highway and constructing a new bridge over Florida's Turnpike.