Northlake Boulevard reopens to traffic ahead of schedule

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The CSX Railroad Crossing at Northlake Boulevard reopened to all traffic on Saturday, one day ahead of the original August 10 completion date.

The early reopening comes after steady progress on both the CSX Railroad Rehabilitation Project and the Florida Department of Transportation’s (FDOT) SR 710/Beeline Highway Reconstruction Project.

In FDOT’s final update on the construction progress, they detailed exactly what the closure allowed them to complete.

Florida Department of Transportation

Crews have finished track, signal, and roadway upgrades at the crossing, along with installing a temporary cantilever signal structure and gate system. All work has been inspected, and the site has been cleaned and cleared for safe use.

FDOT also completed preparations for a new eastbound traffic shift on Northlake Boulevard. The shift moves lanes to the inside, with two through lanes and one dedicated right-turn lane. It will remain in place until summer 2026 as crews continue the next phase of work on SR 710/Beeline Highway.

To protect motorists and workers, temporary concrete barrier walls have been installed between the eastbound and westbound lanes and along the roadway’s outside lanes.

Officials are urging drivers to use extra caution and follow posted signs as traffic patterns continue to change in the construction zone.