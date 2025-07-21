Port St. Lucie police adding officers to multiple locations to improve pedestrian, bicyclist safety

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie are working to curb pedestrian and bicycle-related crashes in multiple areas of the city.

The agency said it's part of the Florida Department of Transportation High Visibility Enforcement Program aimed at educating motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians on traffic laws to improve safety on local roads.

The program will have additional officers on patrol at the following location now through May 8, 2026:



Southwest Gatlin Boulevard from Interstate 95 to Southwest Savage Boulevard

Starting Feb. 1, 2026, and through May 8, 2026, there will be additional officers on patrol at the following corridors due to the high occurrence of pedestrian and bicyclist crashes:



Southwest Savona Boulevard from Southwest Melrose Avenue to Southwest Gatlin Boulevard

Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard from Southwest Bayshore Boulevard to Southeast Aneci Street

"Special attention will be directed towards increasing awareness of the dangerous behaviors that are contributing to serious and fatal injuries at these locations," police said in a written statement. "Officers will look for drivers speeding, failing to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks, conducting improper turns or signal violations, and using hand-held devices while driving."

Police said officers will also be on the lookout for pedestrians who cross the street illegally or fail to yield to drivers who have the right-of-way.

"Bicyclists will be stopped for riding against traffic, riding at night without lights or not abiding by the same laws as motor vehicles," police said.

Chief Leo Niemczyk said the program is a result of a grant, allowing officers to educate the public about the responsibilities of sharing the roadways with not only other drivers, but pedestrians and bicyclists.

Police said officers will issue warnings and citations when appropriate.

Funding for the program is provided through a contract with the University of North Florida's Institute of Police Technology and Management, funded by the Florida Department of Transportation.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department will receive funds for overtime hours, allowing officers to "conduct operations and for special training on Florida's bicycle and pedestrian laws, procedures and best practices."

To promote safety, police offer the following advice to drivers, pedestrians and cyclists:

