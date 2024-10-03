Watch Now
Growing concerns over traffic on US Highway 1 in Martin County leads to input session

Residents can share concerns at Thursday meeting in hopes of improving traffic, congestion
WPTV is learning more about a new survey by the Martin Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), which is looking at congestion on U.S. Highway 1 in Martin County.
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV reported in August that a study showed many Martin County drivers said they felt unsafe while driving on U.S. Highway 1.

Now, residents have the opportunity to give their feedback on the issue Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Hoke Library in Jensen Beach.

The Martin County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is collaborating with Martin County and the city of Stuart to seek input.

Residents can share their concerns about the area, in hopes of improving traffic and congestion.

WPTV spoke with Martin County Sheriff William Snyder in August, and he said U.S. 1 has been getting worse.

Sheriff's office officials said since the start of this year they have written more than 7,000 traffic violations and citations.

Stay with WPTV News on this story. We'll continue to give updates on the meeting Thursday night.

