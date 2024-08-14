'People are always speeding': Drivers say US Highway 1 in Martin County is unsafe

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A new survey by the Martin Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is looking at congestion on U.S. Highway 1 in Martin County.

This new survey is finding that safety is top of mind for drivers. Travelers on that roadway in Martin County told WPTV that the road is unsafe.

“I see a lot of ugly things," said Virgen Sanchez, who drives on Highway 1 frequently. "It always makes me feel uneasy, people are always speeding.”

Richard Cameron, who drives on the road everyday, didn't hold back expressing concerns about congestion being a problem.

“You’ve got a huge influx of people, so the city is trying to catch up,” said Cameron.

He also told WPTV that road rage is another issue.

"Who cares if you get to the light 30 seconds later," said Cameron. "You’re seeing bizarre people recklessly driving to get where their going for whatever reason.”

WPTV went looking for answers from the Martin MPO about the survey. They said they're seeing the same responses as WPTV was getting.

“The more people there are, the more possibilities that there's unsafe conditions,” said Beth Beltran, administrator at Martin MPO.

One of the goals for the survey is help minimize the congestion on Highway 1.

"Make the facility more efficient," said Beltran. "So cars and bicycles and pedestrians are able to move, move more efficiently along that corridor.”

WPTV spoke to Martin County Sheriff William Snyder, who said the road has been getting worse.

“I listen to the radio all day," said Snyder. "We have hardly two hours go by that we’re not sending a traffic unit to handle a traffic crash."

So far this year, Snyder said he's written over 5,000 tickets for traffic violations and infractions.

“I cannot write enough tickets to get people to behave," said Snyder.

He said it's up to the individual driver to keep all roadways—not just Highway 1—safe.

"It’s up to us, as individuals, as members of society, to govern our own actions," said Snyder. "Don’t wait for law enforcement.”