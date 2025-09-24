2 victims identified in fatal head-on crash on Beeline Highway in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were killed in a crash on the Beeline Highway west of Jupiter on Tuesday, according to deputies.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the crash involving two vehicles occurred at 11:44 a.m. just north of Indiantown Road near the Martin County line.

According to a crash report, a 2007 Ford Crown Victoria driven by Peter W. Bouchard, 70, of Okeechobee, was traveling north on the Beeline Highway in the left lane.

The report said that for undetermined reasons, the Crown Victoria swerved to the left and crossed the median.

At the same time, a 2024 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck was southbound on the Beeline Highway in the left lane.

As the Crown Victoria entered the southbound lanes, the front of the car hit the pickup truck head-on.

After the impact, crash investigators said the car "rebounded backwards" and came to a rest on a drainage embankment.

The pickup truck continued south for a short time before coming to a rest, according to the crash report.

Investigators said Bouchard was killed in the crash along with a passenger in his car, identified as Sue L. Fogg, 63, of Fort Pierce.

The driver of the Dodge and a passenger in the truck survived but suffered injuries that the crash report described as serious.

This was one of two double fatal wrecks that occurred on Tuesday on the Beeline Highway.