Public meetings announced for Palm Beach County's Countywide Transportation Master Plan

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — In a couple of months, you’ll be able to voice your opinion, ideas, and desires for what traffic and transportation in Palm Beach County will look like in the future.

Friday morning, the county, in collaboration with WSP, a global engineering consulting company for these types of projects, held their first public input meeting for the Countywide Transportation Master Plan. As one of the representatives from WSP put it, this is like planning what the county will be “when it grows up.”

There were about 70 people in attendance, with another 70, or so, joining online.

Representatives made it clear, this meeting was just a starting point, confirming there will be other opportunities for the public to get involved.

Thuy Shutt with the Planning, Building and Zoning department in Palm Beach County will be the project’s manager. Claudia Bilotto will be the manager from WSP’s side.

“We are the beginning of this process,” she told the room.

She also said the company will be “looking at data and talking to people to understand their needs.”

WPTV/Victor Jorges Joseph Bedford Sr., of Riviera Beach, attends Palm Beach County's Countywide Transportation Master Plan public meeting on July 18, 2025.

WPTV reporter Victor Jorges was at Friday’s meeting talking to residents about what they’d like to see on this plan.

“The safety of the bicycle lanes, which is non-existing now,” said Joseph Bedford Sr., of Riviera Beach. “I know our city has plans of beautifying that corridor of Blue Heron, and making it more appealing. Incorporating safety in that beauty.”

Residents’ concerns include safety, traffic light synchronization, keeping western communities residential, ensuring Palm Tran has a sustainable future, and asking for unincorporated parts of the county to still have a voice.

WSP has separated the needs of the county into four regional sections: commuter travel, daily trip needs, movement of goods, and other— like equestrian and rideshare transportation.

The year-long plan will be split up into four stages: discover, envision, strategize and enact. There will be opportunities for public input at every step.

WSP says the first public meeting should happen in mid-September. They also said they’ll be using websites, social media, and other means of gathering information from all people who want to be involved.

For more information, click here.