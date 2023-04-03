Northbound Florida's Turnpike closed in St. Lucie County after 5-vehicle crash

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — All northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike are closed in St. Lucie County after a five-vehicle crash Monday afternoon killed one person, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened just after 12:30 p.m. at the 163.5-mile marker and involved a tractor-trailer.

FHP said other people involved in the wreck sustained minor injuries.

No other details about the crash have been released.

Updated: Police activity in St. Lucie County on Floridas Turnpike North, at Exit 152: Fort Pierce (SR-70/Okeechobee Rd), and traffic backed up to before Mile Marker 149. On-ramp closed, All lanes closed. Last updated at 02:53 PM. https://t.co/il7aDiWbwe — FL511 Southeast (@fl511_southeast) April 3, 2023

Northbound Turnpike traffic is being diverted off exit 152 at State Road 70.

At 3 p.m., traffic was backed up to before mile marker 149.

It's unclear when the road will be reopened.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.