Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Northbound Florida's Turnpike closed in St. Lucie County after 5-vehicle crash

All northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike are closed in St. Lucie County after a five-vehicle crash Monday afternoon that killed one person, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Florida Department of Transportation
All northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike were closed in St. Lucie County after a five-vehicle crash on April 3, 2023, killed one person, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
All northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike are closed in St. Lucie County after a five-vehicle crash Monday afternoon that killed one person, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Posted at 3:26 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 15:38:47-04

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — All northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike are closed in St. Lucie County after a five-vehicle crash Monday afternoon killed one person, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened just after 12:30 p.m. at the 163.5-mile marker and involved a tractor-trailer.

FHP said other people involved in the wreck sustained minor injuries.

No other details about the crash have been released.

Northbound Turnpike traffic is being diverted off exit 152 at State Road 70.

At 3 p.m., traffic was backed up to before mile marker 149.

It's unclear when the road will be reopened.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7