Latest gas prices: Florida fuel prices decline 20 cents in past 10 days ahead of Labor Day weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Drivers planning a road trip this Labor Day weekend could see lower fuel prices when they hit the highway.

New numbers from the American Automobile Association (AAA) said Florida gas prices have declined 20 cents in the past 10 days.

On Sunday, the state average for regular fuel was $2.93 per gallon.

"Gas prices are moving lower as the unofficial end of the summer travel season approaches," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. "However, there's no guarantee this downward trend continues into the extended weekend. For almost a year now, Florida gas prices have followed a pattern of declining for about 10 days, then rebounding 10-20 cents. While that's certainly possible, whatever drivers pay at the pump should remain less than what they paid during last year's holiday weekend."

Figures provided by AAA show that on Labor Day 2024, Florida gas prices averaged $3.30 per gallon. At that time, oil prices were trading at about $70 per barrel. On Friday, the U.S. price for oil closed at $63.66 a barrel.

If you live in Palm Beach County, you might have to drive to a different area of the state to find cheaper gas.

AAA said the most expensive area for gas in Florida is the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton market with an average price of $3.08. Gainesville was the second highest at $3.03.

Drivers will find the cheapest fuel in the Panhandle, with prices in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach at $2.77 and Pensacola at $2.81

The national average for regular gas was $3.153 on Sunday, according to AAA.