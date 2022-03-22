Watch
Free gas brings lines of drivers to Wawa in West Palm Beach

First 100 people receive free gas
Gas lines at Wawa in West Palm Beach, March 22, 2022
West Palm Beach Police Department
Long gas lines at a Wawa gas station in West Palm Beach as part of a free giveaway on March 22, 2022.
Gas lines at Wawa in West Palm Beach, March 22, 2022
Posted at 11:06 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 11:07:06-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Free gas brought long lines Tuesday morning to a Wawa gas station in West Palm Beach.

The giveaway was part of a promotion by Payne Chapel AME Church for the first 100 people.

The event began at 10 a.m. at the store located at the corner of Belvedere Road and Australian.

However, due to high demand the West Palm Beach Police Department tweeted at 10:20 a.m. that the line was being cut off and the promotion was over.

Video tweeted by police showed cars were backed up on the road in an attempt to enter the gas station.

