Florida gas prices fall below $3 a gallon, lowest since December 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida drivers are getting a break on gas prices just in time for spring break.

AAA said Sunday that more than 70% of Florida filling stations are now selling gasoline for less than $3 a gallon.

Florida's gas price average dropped below $3 a gallon this week with Monday's state average at $2.96 per gallon. That figure is 2 cents less than the 2024 low and the lowest daily average price since December 2023.

AAA said that Sunday's state average was 13 cents less than the week before, 13 cents less than a month ago, and 55 cents less than at this time last year.

"Low oil prices and strong gasoline production numbers have helped push gas prices to lows not seen in more than a year," Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for AAA said. "However, it's not clear how much lower prices will go. Springtime factors like refinery maintenance, strong demand, and the switch to summer gasoline typically keep upward pressure on prices at the pump."

The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton metro area was the most expensive location in the state ($3.11) for drivers to fill up their tanks, Gainesville ($3.08) and Naples ($3.06).

The least expensive gas prices in the state were Panama City ($2.84), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.84) and Pensacola ($2.90).

Conversely, the national average price of gasoline rose 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging about $3.08 a gallon Monday, GasBuddy said.

According to a Monday report from GasBuddy, average gasoline prices in Miami have fallen 14.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.88 a gallon. That data was a result of GasBuddy's survey of 1,690 stations in Miami.

"For the first time in over a month, the national average price of gasoline has risen, driven by the final step in the transition to summer gasoline across wide portions of the country," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a statement. "This increase has nothing to do with politics or tariffs— which remain paused for now— but is instead the result of seasonality, and is something that happens almost every year. Concerns over refinery maintenance have been muted so far this year, largely due to broader concerns about the U.S. economy, and demand remains soft."