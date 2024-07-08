Florida drivers see surge in gas prices this month as Hurricane Beryl slams Texas coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida drivers who went to the gas station to fuel up recently have probably noticed that prices have jumped in the last few days.

With the summer travel season in full swing and the July Fourth holiday weekend, drivers saw gas prices surge late last week. According to AAA, the average gas price in Florida last week was $3.36.

In comparison, as of Monday, Florida drivers are spending an average of $3.50 a gallon, which is 19 cents more than in June. In comparison, drivers in Florida were spending about five cents less at $3.45 in July 2023.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Fuel Frustration

If you are hitting the road for a summer road trip, the average gas price in the U.S. is currently $3.51 a gallon.

Hurricane Beryl roared ashore along the Texas Gulf coast on Monday, where multiple fuel refineries and shipping ports are located. As of 2022, Texas accounts for 42.5% of U.S. crude oil production, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

National News Biden administration to sell gas from reserves to lower prices Haley Bull

Potential disruptions in the fuel supply could only raise prices even more in the weeks to come.

The price of a barrel of crude oil was trading at about $82 as of Monday, about a 7% increase from last month.

CURRENT GAS PRICES IN PALM BEACH COUNTY, TREASURE COAST

