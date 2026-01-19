FDOT plans controversial highway designs for Martin, St. Lucie and Palm Beach counties

Five new diverging diamond interchanges could be coming to the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County within the next five years, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

After we reported on the confusing exit design at Interstate 95 and Glades Road in Boca Raton that has reduced crashes, many viewers reached out wondering if FDOT had plans to change exits in their neighborhoods too.

We listened to their concerns, got to work, and found that FDOT has five I-95 intersections in various planning stages to become diverging diamond interchanges (DDI) in the next decade or so.

Two intersections are in the planning stage: One at Kanner Highway in Martin County and another at Gatlin Boulevard in St. Lucie County. Three more are in the design phase at Hypuloxo Road, Lantana Road and 10th Avenue North, all in Palm Beach County.

However, none of these five projects have been funded for construction until at least 2031, FDOT said.

Some Treasure Coast drivers are already frustrated with traffic congestion and worry about the confusing design.

"If you're not getting through by 7 [in the morning] I would say, you're going to run into some pretty big delays," Frank Johnson of Port St. Lucie said. "I feel like it has less to do with roadway design, and more with people just being more alert, considerate, and patient."

Each phase of these projects lasts an average of two years. FDOT will announce public meetings at least two weeks in advance for each project.