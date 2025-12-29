'VERY CONFUSING': Is this Boca Raton interchange effectively reducing crashes?

BOCA RATON, Fla. — You probably remember the first time you got off I-95 at Glades Road in Boca Raton and were met with a tricky, diamond-shaped road with lanes crossing.

The diverging diamond interchange was unveiled to Boca Raton drivers in February of 2024, and now, WPTV reporter Victor Jorges is digging through the data, examining if this intersection design change paid off.

Is Boca Raton 'diverging diamond' intersection effectively reducing crashes?

According to FDOT, they estimated that the interchange would reduce crashes in this area by 33%, and numbers provided by the Boca Raton Police Department (BRPD) show the design might be working.

In 2023, one year before the new design was introduced, BRPD says there were 22 crashes at the intersection. One year later, after the adoption of this new design, the number dropped to 10.

In 2025, the intersection saw 13 crashes. These three data points are below the 33% mark that FDOT predicted.

Jorges spoke to drivers in Boca Raton, many saying the design is confusing and throws them off.

“Sometimes you feel like you’re going the wrong way,” said Jeffrey Ginsburg, who drove from Delray Beach to do some holiday shopping in Boca Raton. “It’s very confusing.”

We also wanted to hear from you on social media. We posted a poll on Facebook, and 65 percent of people who responded said they feel the intersection is less safe than before FDOT and Boca Raton changed the design. Around 25% of respondents said it feels safer than before. Around 10% said it made no difference.

FDOT says the primary benefit of this is getting on and off the highway easily, as the design shifts traffic to the left to avoid making a left turn against oncoming traffic.

The agency says you should approach this interchange with caution if you’re unfamiliar with its design.