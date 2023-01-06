Eastbound traffic of Donald Ross Bascule Bridge in Jupiter closed for repairs

JUPITER, Fla. — A portion of a bridge located in Jupiter is closed indefinitely to traffic while crews work to make repairs, according to Palm Beach County officials.

Eastbound traffic on the Donald Ross Bascule Bridge was closed Friday after experiencing a malfunction.

The county said the problem left the bridge locked in the "span open" position, making it inoperable for vehicles traveling eastbound. Westbound traffic is still open.

Palm Beach County Road and Bridge crews were working Friday to correct the issue.

The county said the repair process will require the bridge to remain out of service to traffic for an undetermined amount of time.

A detour was set up through Prosperity Farms Road, PGA Boulevard and Ellison Wilson Road.