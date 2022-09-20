Watch Now
Crash involving tractor-trailer causing traffic delays in West Palm Beach

Posted at 6:47 PM, Sep 20, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.  — A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing traffic delays in West Palm Beach Tuesday evening, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.

Police said a tractor-trailer hauling manure overturned in on the eastbound lanes of 45th Street at Jog Road.

A 37-year-old driver in the truck suffered minor injuries and was taken by paramedics to St. Mary's Medical Center as a precaution.

Crews are at the scene cleaning up the road.

Motorists are asked to use an alternative route.

