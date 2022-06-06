Watch
Crash closes all lanes on Interstate 95 north in Riviera Beach

Delays occurring back to West Palm Beach
Paul Piasecki
A car caught fire on Interstate 95 north in Riviera Beach on June 6, 2022.
Car fire on I-95 in Riviera Beach, June 6, 2022
Posted at 10:25 AM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 10:53:55-04

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A crash on Interstate 95 northbound in Riviera Beach is causing significant delays in central Palm Beach County on Monday morning.

The wreck occurred at about 10 a.m. near Blue Heron Boulevard, closing all lanes.

Delays on I-95 are occurring back to West Palm Beach.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

