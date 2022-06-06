Crash closes all lanes on Interstate 95 north in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A crash on Interstate 95 northbound in Riviera Beach is causing significant delays in central Palm Beach County on Monday morning.

The wreck occurred at about 10 a.m. near Blue Heron Boulevard, closing all lanes.

Delays on I-95 are occurring back to West Palm Beach.

Updated: Crash in Palm Beach County on I-95 North, before Exit 76: SR-708/Blue Heron Blvd. All lanes closed. Last updated at 10:19 AM. https://t.co/5y7NM9FGAn — FL511 I-95 (@fl511_i95) June 6, 2022

It is unclear if anyone was hurt.

The cause of the crash has not been released.