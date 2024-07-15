Security breach, crowd issues cause delay at Copa America final

The Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia was delayed more than an hour Sunday night after fans breached security.

The game was supposed to start at 8 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium but fans rushed the gates, and it was delayed until 9:22 p.m. Video shows fans climbing fences and breaching security railings near the southwest entrance to the stadium, which is set to be one of the host sites for the 2026 World Cup.

Soccer Argentina tops Colombia, 1-0, in extra time to win Copa America Kendall Hyde

Hard Rock Stadium issued a statement, saying that "Throughout the afternoon and evening, there were numerous attempts by unruly fans without tickets to overpower security and law enforcement personnel at entry points to the stadium, putting themselves, other fans and security and stadium staff at extreme risk."

The statement says that after security realized it would not be "safe to start the match" at 8 p.m., they made a decision to postpone. It opened the gates to the stadium shortly after 8 p.m. "for a short period of time to all fans to prevent stampedes," then the gates were closed "once the threat of fans being crushed was alleviated."

Hard Rock Stadium added that some ticket holders were not able to get into the stadium "after the perimeter was closed." Tickets for the game cost around $1,500.

Miami Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Chief Public Safety Officer James Reyes posted a joint statement, saying that more than 550 officers were assigned to the stadium.

"Let's be clear: This situation should never have taken place and cannot happen again," it reads. "We will work with stadium leadership to ensure that a full review of tonight's events takes place immediately to evaluate the full chain of events."

We are outraged by the events at tonight’s Copa America final. My joint statement with @ChiefJamesReyes here: pic.twitter.com/aaQ6NntJsM — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) July 15, 2024

Argentina won the Copa America 1-0 in extra time.