Argentina tops Colombia, 1-0, in extra time to win Copa America

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The highly anticipated Copa America showdown had fans rushing the entry gates, causing a more than hour-long delay.

The match was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. but did not begin until about 9:22 p.m.

The match pitted Lionel Messi of Argentina going toe-to-toe with James Rodriguez and the Colombia squad. Fans knew they were in for a great match.

"We love our culture and everything that the U.S. has done for us," said Marlyn Jaramillo a Colombia fan.

With tickets costing about $1,500, it meant many fans could not get inside Hard Rock Stadium to watch the game.

However, Jaramillo and her family drove from Orlando to tailgate and cheer on Colombia.

"Since 2001, we have not won," Jaramillo said. "I am looking forward to this; this is our time."

With fans wearing their team's gear and flags of both countries filling the parking lot, you could feel the excitement miles away.

Speaking of miles away, some fans traveled from other states to watch Messi in person.

"[We drove] 10 hours just to watch the game today, hoping for the best," Maria Meda, an Argentina fan said.

Meda and her family drove from Atlanta to attend the game.

"Argentina 2-0. I'm excited to be here to support Argentina," Meda said. "I'm from Guatemala, but I'm supporting Argentina."

Extra time was needed to decide the match with Lautaro Martinez scoring the game-winning goal in the 112th minute to win the Copa America title for Argentina.