Palm Beach Royals serve up pickleball lessons to the next generation

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the world, and Palm Beach County is one of the areas where the sport has really blossomed.

The county's first pro team, the Palm Beach Royals, is looking to grow the game, and they're starting young.

WATCH BELOW: Palm Beach Royals hold youth clinic to grow sport of pickleball

Palm Beach Royals hold youth clinic to grow sport of pickleball

On Thursday, pickleball instructors were teaching the game to children at the Boys & Girls Club of Delray Beach.

"It's awesome— a lot of these kids have never played pickleball before, and a lot of them seem interested, so to be able to teach them and bring this to life is awesome," said Chelsea Klein, the strategic manager for the Palm Beach Royals.

While the Palm Beach Royals haven't even played their first matches yet, they're staying busy — not with opponents — but with the youth of Palm Beach County.

Thanks to the Royals' partnership with Transworld Business Advisors in Florida, the two organizations have teamed up with Boys and Girls Clubs throughout Palm Beach County to provide monthly lessons.

"It's great, pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the world, actually, so all of those people that are out there playing pickleball, we want to get the kids involved too," said Andy Cagnetta, the CEO of Transworld Business Advisors in Florida.

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Instructors spent Thursday teaching kids the fundamentals of the game and providing mentorship, creating a moment the kids will never forget.

"It's pretty interesting. I like the sport; I might get involved more," said Stevenson Baleus, a member of the Boys and Girls Club.

"It was very cool and a blessing, I like all the things they taught me in pickleball today," said Wadlay Pierre, who is also a member of the club.

It's reactions like that that make the monthly clinics so important to the Royals.

WPTV and South Florida's 9 announced in March a new broadcast partnership with the Palm Beach Royals, South Florida's newest entry in Major League Pickleball.

Beginning in May, fans across the region will be able to watch Royals matches from their living rooms, as the team makes its debut on the professional pickleball circuit.

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