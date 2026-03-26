WPTV and South Florida's 9 team up to bring Palm Beach Royals pickleball to South Florida living rooms

WPTV and South Florida's 9 have announced a new broadcast partnership with the Palm Beach Royals, South Florida's newest entry in Major League Pickleball.

Beginning in May, fans across the region will be able to watch Royals matches from their living rooms, as the team makes its debut on the professional pickleball circuit.

Palm Beach County's first pro pickleball team drafts its first roster

Announced in 2025 at a record $16 million valuation for an MLP franchise, the Royals are led by Hyperspace Ventures, a digital investment firm founded by former University of North Carolina tennis players and entrepreneurs Zach Hunter, Taylor Meyer, Alex Rafiee and Peter Fox.

The ownership group also includes minority investors such as Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov, U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu, former University of North Carolina basketball stars Tyler Hansbrough and Marvin Williams, Indianapolis Colts pro bowler Kenny Moore II, and founders Mitch Heath of Teamworks, Jeff Keswin of Lyrical Partners, and Scott Scherr of Ultimate Software.

The partnership reinforces WPTV and South Florida's 9's commitment to delivering high-quality, locally relevant programming while expanding their roles as a destination for live sports across the region.

"Partnering with the Palm Beach Royals brings Major League Pickleball into the homes of our viewers as this team takes the court. As the sport continues to grow, we look forward to introducing it to a wider audience and strengthening the connection across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast," said Bill Siegel, Vice President and General Manager, WPTV and South Florida's 9.

"This is a historic day for the Palm Beach Royals. We are thrilled to announce that our inaugural season will be broadcast live across South Florida, giving fans the chance to watch and cheer on their team throughout the 2026 MLP season," said Zach Hunter, co-owner of the Palm Beach Royals and managing partner of Hyperspace Ventures. "This partnership strengthens our mission to grow the game of pickleball, and we look forward to being welcomed into homes across the community."

Fans can catch Palm Beach Royals matches beginning this May on South Florida's 9, with select matchups airing on WPTV. The Royals' regular season runs May 28 in Columbus, Ohio, through Aug. 2 in Orlando, Florida, with the team competing in six events featuring mixed doubles, doubles and singles.

This season's playoffs expand to a three-week format in August, culminating in Championship Weekend in New York City.

The team will play road matches in 2026 before making Boca Raton home in 2027 at Boca Paddle, located at 50 W Jeffery St., at the southeast corner of Jeffrey Street and Northwest Second Avenue

Opening in late summer 2026, the facility will include "The Royal Court" stadium, a fan shop, 19 pickleball courts, six padel courts, luxury locker rooms with saunas and cold plunges, a pro shop and a full-service restaurant and bar.

Broadcast schedules and additional coverage details will be announced in the coming weeks.