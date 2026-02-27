Palm Beach Royals: Palm Beach County's first professional pickleball team drafts its inaugural roster

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Palm Beach County now has its first professional pickleball team — and the Palm Beach Royals have already drafted their inaugural roster ahead of a May debut in Major League Pickleball (MLP).

Pickleball has been the fastest-growing sport in the United States for four years in a row, and Palm Beach County is leaning into that momentum.

WATCH BELOW: Palm Beach County's first pro pickleball team drafts its first roster

The Royals have already attracted high-profile partners, including Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov.

"It's a really fun game. Obviously, for us non-professionals, it's a fun game to play and spend some time outside with your friends and be competitive," Barkov said.

Co-owner Taylor Meyer said the organization is focused on building something the community can rally behind.

"We're trying to put together a winning franchise and one that the community is proud to support and one that supports the community heavily," Meyer said.

With the team's foundation in place, the Royals held their draft Friday, selecting six players ranked among the world's best.

Teams continue filling out their rosters following the February 15 keeper deadline, with the latest selections adding to the 2026 MLP Draft board.



For a look at where rosters currently stand, head to the MLP website: https://t.co/E6VtmfbP5z #MLP2026 #MLP2026Draft… pic.twitter.com/Jad6mkpaim — Major League Pickleball (@MajorLeaguePB) February 27, 2026

The four starters are:



Sofia Sewing

Tina Pisnik

Dekel Bar

Tyson McGuffin

The two reserves are



Grayson Golden

Tammy Emmrich

Meyer said the organization is eager to get the season underway.

"We're really excited to build our team for the inaugural season of the Palm Beach Royals," Meyer said.

As for whether Barkov himself might step onto the court with the Royals, he left the door open — just not at the professional level.

"Not on this team, but maybe as an amateur," Barkov said.

The Royals are among 20 MLP teams, which include two others based in Florida, the Miami Pickleball Club and the Florida Smash in St. Petersburg.

