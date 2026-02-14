Proud parents of Jack and Quinn Hughes talk with WPTV about Team USA Hockey

MILAN — Proud parents is the best way to describe Jim and Ellen as they attend the Milan games to watch their sons Jack and Quinn Hughes on the ice for Team USA Men’s Hockey.

WPTV Anchor and Panthers 360 host Mike Trim connected with the Hughes parents as they were walking in Milan, Italy.

Trim asked Mom and Dad Hughes, “What is it like watching them as parents on the ice not only on the regular NHL season, but here in the Olympics. Sitting back, what does that lens like for you?”

Ellen Hughes replied, “Well I can tell you one thing is I like it when they're on the same team (rather) than when matching them against each other like it's a lot better especially I love it when they're on the ice together.”

Jim Hughes replied “It’s a treat and honor, it's a blessing. And like Ellen said, it's fun to see them on with the same jersey on and it's just a fun group to watch.”

Trim asked the couple, “How is that team bonding that you've seen so far getting out of that regular NHL season into the Olympic spirit.

Jim Hughes replied, “I think there's that you know we were at Matthew's (Tkachuk) wedding this summer and these guys know each other from the NTDP days and they all kind of have the same upbringing so I think they get they're excited when they get to spend some time with each other and you know they they're in the Olympic village Matthew and Brady were across the hallway from Quinn and Jack and you know I think Larkin's right next door I mean so they're having a ball just you know palling it up and having some fun in the in the Olympic village.”

Ellen Hughes replied, “Well they're family, I mean, they've grown up with each other, so they they consider each other family and it's just exciting to all be here in such a special moment and you talk about like all the USA players you know the younger ones have watched the generation above them and I just think there's something special when they all get together are happy to be together as one happy family and put the red white and blue jersey on.”

Ten Florida Panthers players and five Panther staff members are representing their home countries in the Milan Winter Games.

