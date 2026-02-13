MILAN — While covering the Florida Panthers in Milan, WPTV anchors Mike Trim and Meghan McRoberts discovered there's more to this Italian city than hockey.

With Valentine's Day approaching, McRoberts explored the romantic Navigli district and went behind the scenes at a local gelateria to learn how one of Italy's most beloved treats is crafted.

Behind the scenes: How authentic Italian gelato is made in Milan

The Navigli district transforms throughout the day. By night, it's a buzzing bar scene. By day, it's a destination for love, featuring heart-filled murals and the famous Alda Merini Bridge, where couples clip locks, write their initials and toss keys into the canal as promises meant to last forever.

But in Italy, locals say the way to the heart is through the stomach.

Even on a chilly Milan evening, the line for gelato doesn't disappear. Locals and tourists crowd inside gelaterias for a taste of this Italian staple.

We spoke with Stefano Ceni, the owner of VERO, which is one of more than 39,000 gelato shops across Italy.

While Ceni keeps his recipe secret, he's happy to share the process.

"The main ingredient of the gelato is milk," Ceni said.

The process starts with fresh, local milk and cream — nearly 100 liters per day.

"We pasteurize in-house — twice," Ceni said.

The double pasteurization creates a silky, rich and smooth texture. After cooling overnight, flavors come to life when ingredients are mixed in, like 100 percent pistachio.

Fruit flavors present unique challenges — they're made to be just as creamy without using cream.

"There's a lot of fruit inside, and it's fresh, so it's not frozen," Ceni said.

The key is using abundant fruit that's always local and seasonal, like lemon. The lemon gelato process involves eggs, vanilla and lemon zest mixed for nearly 10 minutes, with immediate serving being crucial.

Even the scooping technique matters — whipped just right to add air and create gelato's signature light texture.

"It's part of our culture. It's like pasta and pizza," Ceni said, explaining gelato's special place in Italian society.

That love of food starts at home, Ceni explained.

"When we were young, the grandmother cooked every day," Ceni said.

Unlike ice cream, gelato offers a more guilt-free indulgence. While dense and creamy, it contains lower fat than traditional ice cream, making it a must-have treat when visiting Italy.

