Watch Now
SportsLocal SportsHigh School

Actions

Seminole Ridge Community High's Ty Jackson flips from USC to Florida

Ty Jackson, the middle linebacker for Seminole Ridge, is heading to the University of Southern California.
Seminole Ridge High middle linebacker Ty Jackson .png
Posted
and last updated

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole Ridge Community High School's star linebacker Ty Jackson has signed with the Florida Gators.

"Time to shine, Ty Jackson," the football team said Wednesday in a post on X.

Prior to this announcement, Jackson said that he had committed to the University of Southern California in a recent interview with WPTV's Todd Wilson.

"The player, student athlete, seeing L.A., the heart of it, the history behind it, that's another big reason," Jackson said in the interview back on Nov. 20. "I really love the coaches."

Jackson is one of 21 signees for the Florida Gators announced for 2025 on National Signing Day.

WPTV'S PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

High School

This star player from Seminole Ridge is taking his talents to USC

Todd Wilson

High School

Leader of Seminole Ridge's defense coveted by these top college programs

Todd Wilson

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening