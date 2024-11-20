Seminole Ridge Community High's Ty Jackson taking his talents to University of Southern California

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Ty Jackson, the middle linebacker for Seminole Ridge is heading to the University of Southern California.

He said a lot went into his decision to choose USC over all the other schools eager to sign him.

"The player, student athlete, seeing L.A., the heart of it, the history behind it, that's another big reason," Jackson said. "I really love the coaches."

The season did not go as planned for the 1-9 Hawks as Jackson suffered a hamstring injury. The time away from the field gave him a chance to heal and plan for the future.



"It's definitely going to be something new in life, a new chapter, it's a part of it," he said. "So, just got to go with the path that I picked and let God help me."

Jackson will graduate in December so he can enroll early at Southern Cal. He's the baby of the family and his mom is sad to see him go but she supports her son's decision.

"As a mom you just got to be that supportive person and work with cutting the cord, and that's where I've been," Tangela Jackson said.

Joining the Big Ten Conference is a huge step up in competition. Jackson said his coaches believe he can contribute right away.

"Definitely, the coach has been saying that from the start," he said. "Saying I'll be a big help, impact for the team and all those around, freshman being able to lead them, definitely."

