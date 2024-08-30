Ty Jackson: Top prospect from Seminole Ridge High School says he never wanted to play football

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — For a kid who never wanted to play football Ty Jackson sure does have a knack for it.

"I feel like it's when you're coming together as a team, just the passion for each player, the brotherhood that we bring to the game," Jackson said.

Jackson is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound middle linebacker for Seminole Ridge High School who is being coveted by major college programs across the country.

WPTV Ty Jackson speaks to WPTV reporter Todd Wilson about the season and his recruitment by some of the biggest names in college football.

Last season he had 54 solo tackles and more than 150 combined tackles. Jackson said he relishes the responsibility of heading up the Hawks' defense.



"There's a lot that comes with it, the communication, the keys, basically being the leader of the defense," Jackson said.

With the kind of talent and grades he has, Jackson is getting the attention of no less than 30 football powers like Florida State, Michigan, Alabama and Penn State.

WPTV Head coach Chad Chieffalo speaks about the work ethic of linebacker Ty Jackson.

"School is good, staying on track, and being able to graduate mid-year," Jackson said. "But it's definitely not easy with recruiting and everything going on."

Head coach Chad Chieffalo said Jackson is the type of player every coach dreams of.

"He puts in the time from Monday through Thursday, watching film, working hard in practice," Chieffalo said. "He puts in the work, so he makes it look easy, but it's definitely not easy he does a lot."

So far Jackson said he hasn't decided on where he's going to play next season. His mother would like him to attend FSU, but his principal wants him to head further north to Alabama.