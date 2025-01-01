Fort Pierce Westwood's Cameron Gooden 'trusting the process' as FAU football begins new era

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — When Zach Kittley was introduced as the eighth head coach in the history of Florida Atlantic football, he said he would heavily recruit the state of Florida.

Just weeks into the job, he's secured a signing from a three-star lineman from Fort Pierce.

Three years ago, Cameron Gooden of Fort Pierce Westwood Academy had his eyes on being a star basketball player, but a quick pickup game with his school's athletic director changed his athletic future forever.

"I'm playing basketball with Coach Gardner, our athletic director," Gooden said. "I was playing and roughing him up."

WPTV Cameron Gooden explains why he switched from basketball to football and his decision to sign with FAU.

Standing 6 feet, 4 inches and weighing 240 pounds, his size and strength surprised the athletic director.

"After that, he was like, 'Come here.' He pulled out his radio and called Coach (Chris Kokell) up [and said], 'Come here and check him out.' Next thing you know, I was in his office," Gooden said.

Gooden may have had hoop dreams growing up, but Kokell talked him into joining the football team.

However, he ran into one issue.

"It was crazy. I didn't even know how to buckle the straps or put on the equipment," Gooden said. "I didn't know where to go. They had to show me the different positions."

He spent the 2022 season learning to play football but made a name for himself the following year.

"My breakout season was my 11th grade year. I started understanding the game ... playing and making plays," Gooden said.

His size and athleticism got him on the radar of several colleges, including the FAU Owls.

"I did my official visit on June 6, and that's when I fell in love with everything, the way they treated me, the atmosphere," Gooden said.

The edge pass rusher committed to the school soon after his visit.

Last month, FAU parted ways with football coach Tom Herman, leaving some to wonder if he would still end up in Boca Raton.

"When I say I'm committed to something, I'm committed," Gooden said. "I'm trusting the process. I see what the coach is doing, so I'm trusting it."

Three years ago, Gooden didn't know how to put on his helmet properly. Now he's an all-district honoree and Divison 1 signee.