FAU introduces program's seventh head football coach in offensive guru Zach Kittley

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A new coach, ready to bring new life to FAU football.

At 33 years old, Zach Kittley was officially introduced as the youngest head coach in FBS college football. A fresh start for a program looking to bring back its winning ways.

Straight from one of football's most dynamic offenses at Texas Tech to the sidelines of FAU Stadium.

Kittley looks to revive a struggling FAU football program.

"For our players, whatever they do well, he's going to help them be successful. I love that for our players and our recruits," said FAU Athletic Director Brian White.

On day one of his job, the new head coach says he wants to turn FAU into a football powerhouse, and that it starts with the fans.

Florida Atlantic University FAU announces new head football coach Samantha Roesler

"I'm looking forward to getting boots on the ground here in Boca and getting out in the community and meeting people and trying to raise money for our NIL program for our football and athletic department in general," said Kittley, who comes from NFL and former college coach Kliff Kingsbury's coaching tree — known for scoring points.

With a resume for Kittley that includes coaching players like NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and many other pros, he hopes to bring those Big 12 experiences with him to make his imprint on the Owls squad.

"It means everything to me. The football players make the coaches, and I've been extremely blessed to be surrounded by some unbelievable humans and talented players. I mean, we're talking about the number one football player on the planet right now, and it's not even close."

As for his first line of duty as the Owls' new coach, he says it's simple.

"We're going to recruit the right people here. It starts with the players. They're the most important part of our football program, so we've got to get the right players here. After that, I got to get the right staff here to lead these young men."