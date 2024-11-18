Florida Atlantic University fires head football coach Tom Herman after 2 seasons

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic University football coach Tom Herman has been fired after two seasons, the school confirmed to WPTV on Monday.

Herman, 49, was hired in 2022, but the Owls have struggled under his tenure, only winning two games this season and four in 2023.

Herman's firing comes amid FAU's five-game losing streak that included an 18-15 overtime loss to Temple on Saturday.

"I extend my appreciation to Tom Herman for his dedication to our university and our student-athletes," Florida Atlantic Vice President and Director of Athletics Brian White said in a statement on their website. "I informed Tom of my decision this morning and then met with the staff and team. We firmly believe in our ability to win championships and compete for bowl games, and that remains our standard."

White said a national search will be conducted as they seek their next coach.

It's been a forgettable season for the Owls, who have yet to win a conference game and are at the bottom of the American Athletic Conference standings.

The school said special teams coordinator Chad Lunsford has been named interim head coach for the remaining two games of the season.

FAU will take on Charlotte at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Boca Raton and then finish the season on the road against Tulsa on Nov. 30.