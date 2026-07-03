Boca Raton High School band to represent Florida at National Independence Day Parade

BOCA RATON, Fla. — While most people will be kicking back this holiday weekend, a group of Boca Raton high school students will be marching down one of America's most famous streets.

The Boca Raton Community High School band has earned a coveted spot in Washington D.C.'s National Independence Day Parade — and they'll be representing the entire state of Florida.

On July 4 at 10:30 a.m., the students will march a full mile along the National Mall, from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue. Only bands nominated by state officials get invited to this prestigious event.

Junior Lola Cabezas knows the whole country will be watching.

"There are millions, if not billions of people watching," Cabezas said. "It's a lot of pressure, but I think we'll be able to rise to the occasion."

Most people don't realize how physically demanding marching band really is, Cabezas explained.

"You have to play, you have to breathe, you have to walk," Cabezas said. "Most people don't realize how difficult it is to walk and maintain that consistent sound without hearing the steps in your music."

Senior Stephin Restivo said the team is laser-focused on nailing every detail.

"Just focusing on the marching, the timing of everything. Everybody is going to be able to see it," Restivo said. "Everyone will be able to see what the Boca High band is capable of."

Band Director Jenn Girdlestone couldn't be more proud of her students as they head into the national spotlight.

"I have full confidence in our students that they'll put their best foot forward, literally, and we'll rise to the occasion and represent our country well," Girdlestone said.

For senior Lily Schaffer, making it to D.C. proves how far the program has come.

"Getting to do this is an amazing opportunity," Schaffer said. "It shows how much we've grown and showcases what we do here, because this program is so amazing."

The parade will be streamed live on YouTube for those who want to cheer on the Boca band from home.