'Beloved' Jupiter Middle School teacher Kevin Burns dies, according to principal

JUPITER, Fla. — A longtime and "beloved" middle school teacher in Jupiter has died, the School District of Palm Beach County confirmed Monday.

Jupiter Middle School principal Lisa Hastey said that Kevin Burns, a U.S. History and Civics teacher at the school for 20 years, passed away. Hastey's statement to families and staff over the weekend did not outline the cause of his death.

"He maintained an unwavering commitment to education and will be deeply missed by all who knew him," said Hastey. "On behalf of the entire school, I have extended our sympathy and support to his family during this difficult time."

According to the Jupiter Middle School website, Burns was the leader of the school's paddleboard club.

Hastey said that school counselors will be available on campus to provide assistance. Additional counselors from the District's Department of Behavioral and Mental Health will also be at the school to provide support.

School police will also be at school on Monday with a therapy dog to provide extra comfort and support.

Fire Rescue Responded to Open Water Incident Friday

On Friday, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews responded to an open water incident in Jupiter at 7:15 p.m.

When they arrived, fire rescue said that two individuals had been paddleboarding and were separated from their boards.

One of the individuals made it to shore, but the other person was unable to. Fire Rescue said a search involving multiple agencies was then conducted, and the other paddleboarder was later located.

Fire Rescue said both patients were taken to a local hospital but did not share any other details about the incident.

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