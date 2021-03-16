Palm Beach County company performing COVID-19 tests on players, staff ahead of Honda Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Players competing in this week's Honda Classic got their first chance Tuesday to step onto the golf course and practice ahead of the tournament.

To make sure the course and PGA Resort stay safe for players and volunteers, a local company is testing every person to ensure they are free of the coronavirus

Before the public visits to enjoy the tournament, organizers are focused on the safety of everyone involved with the tournament.

Three golfers, Gary Woodland, Scott Piercy and Doc Redman, have already had to withdraw from the Honda Classic due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Simple Life Medical was hired by the Honda Classic to perform testing on players, caddies and other people associated with the tournament.

They are prepared to do 700 tests, which offer results in about 30 minutes, through Wednesday's Pro-Am.

Company CEO Miguel Mayorca said they have had to turn several people away from the property for testing positive.

"We're letting the person know what's going on, giving them the guidelines and pointers of what to do and obviously contact their primary physician because that's important. That saved the Honda Classic from having an event of spreading the virus inside of it," Mayorca said.

Miguel Mayorca says his company's testing has kept several people, who were COVID-19 positive, from coming onto the property at the Honda Classic.

The company is also giving out free masks to staff and players. They also sell take-home COVID-19 tests.

Mayorca said he has been contacted by organizers of other large events in Florida and out of state to share tips of what they are doing to pull off a safe venue and help others move forward with precautions.

Aside from COVID-related preps, Tuesday was an extremely busy maintenance day.

Crews were touching up the course and making sure it is in excellent condition before round one tees off Thursday.

