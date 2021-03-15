Menu

Gary Woodland, Scott Piercy withdraw from Honda Classic after testing positive for coronavirus

PGA Tour says Sebastian Cappelen, D.J. Trahan will replace them
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez/Chris Carlson
Gary Woodland and Scott Piercy have withdrawn from the Honda Classic after testing positive for coronavirus.
Posted at 3:52 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 15:53:49-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Honda Classic will be without two more golfers just days before the PGA Tour event tees off.

Gary Woodland and Scott Piercy have withdrawn from the Palm Beach Gardens tournament after testing positive for coronavirus, the PGA Tour announced in a statement Monday.

"The players will have the PGA Tour's full support throughout their self-isolation period under CDC guidelines," the statement said.

Palm Beach County native and Jupiter resident Brooks Koepka withdrew last week because of a knee injury.

Woodland, who lives in Delray Beach, will be replaced by Sebastian Cappelen, while D.J. Trahan will replace Piercy.

