Gary Woodland, Scott Piercy withdraw from Honda Classic after testing positive for coronavirus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Honda Classic will be without two more golfers just days before the PGA Tour event tees off.

Gary Woodland and Scott Piercy have withdrawn from the Palm Beach Gardens tournament after testing positive for coronavirus, the PGA Tour announced in a statement Monday.

"The players will have the PGA Tour's full support throughout their self-isolation period under CDC guidelines," the statement said.

Palm Beach County native and Jupiter resident Brooks Koepka withdrew last week because of a knee injury.

Woodland, who lives in Delray Beach, will be replaced by Sebastian Cappelen, while D.J. Trahan will replace Piercy.