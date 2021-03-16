Doc Redman drops out of Honda Classic after testing positive for coronavirus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A third golfer has dropped out of the Honda Classic after testing positive for coronavirus.

Doc Redman withdrew from the Palm Beach Gardens tournament Monday, joining Gary Woodland and Scott Piercy, who also tested positive.

"Redman will have the PGA Tour's full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines," the PGA Tour said in a statement Monday night.

Woodland, Piercy and Redman are being replaced by Sebastian Cappelen, D.J. Trahan and Kiradech Aphibarnrat.