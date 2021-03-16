Menu

Doc Redman drops out of Honda Classic after testing positive for coronavirus

Golfer third player to withdraw from tournament after positive tests
Chris Carlson/AP
Doc Redman misses his birdie putt on the first green during the final round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Greensboro, N.C.
Doc Redman misses birdie putt in 2020 Wyndham Championship
Posted at 10:00 AM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 10:01:04-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A third golfer has dropped out of the Honda Classic after testing positive for coronavirus.

Doc Redman withdrew from the Palm Beach Gardens tournament Monday, joining Gary Woodland and Scott Piercy, who also tested positive.

"Redman will have the PGA Tour's full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines," the PGA Tour said in a statement Monday night.

Woodland, Piercy and Redman are being replaced by Sebastian Cappelen, D.J. Trahan and Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

