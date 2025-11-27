WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle honored by Florida Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. — For a man who has been covering weather in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast for 27 years, there are very few things that surprise WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle.

But the Florida Panthers gave him one more on Wednesday night.

WATCH BELOW: Panthers honor WPTV's Steve Weagle ahead of retirement

Before Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Weagle received a custom No. 27 jersey, signifying the number of years he's worked for WPTV.

Also, every member of the Panthers signed the jersey!

"Stanley Cup champions, two times going," Weagle said. "Third time coming up. This is a gift."

Weagle has helped the community safely navigate through 10 major hurricanes and countless other severe weather events.

The cool jersey wasn't the only gift the Panthers had for our hometown hero.

Weagle was also honored before the game, delivering the puck to the ice.

Stay with WPTV as we continue to honor Steve these next few weeks ahead of his retirement on Dec. 12.