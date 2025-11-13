Steve Weagle announces retirement after 27 years at WPTV

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After more than two and a half decades of guiding South Florida through countless storms, WPTV Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle announced his retirement from the station on Wednesday.

WATCH BELOW: WPTV's Steve Weagle to retire after 27 years

"I am retiring after a little over 27 years here, and it's bittersweet,” Weagle said. “I love this place.”

Weagle came to the Sunshine State after working for the Canadian Weather Service.

The veteran meteorologist cited his desire to spend more time with family and travel as part of of his decision to retire.

"I want to do other things in life. I have a grandchild now, I have my wife and we want to travel more and just enjoy life," he said.

WATCH PREVIOUS: WPTV celebrates 25 years with Steve Weagle

Throughout his career, Weagle became known as a calming presence during hurricane coverage, helping viewers navigate some of the most dangerous storms to hit South Florida. His coverage included hurricanes Charlie, Frances, Ivan, Jeanne, Irene, Floyd, Wilma, Dorian and Milton.

"I have to thank viewers over the years, because they have been so supportive of me, and so gracious, and we share a special bond in the hurricanes, over the years," Weagle said. "Irene, Frances, Jeanne, Wilma, Floyd, Milton— all those storms. Thousands of people have come up to me and said that it was my voice that got them through the hurricanes and that means so much to me. I owe the viewers everything. Thank you so much."

Weagle described his role at WPTV as a "dream job" that has allowed him to connect with the community in meaningful ways.

“You just get to do so many things," he said.

WPTV plans to look back on Weagle's many memories and contributions over the coming weeks as the station prepares to bid farewell to the meteorologist known for his empathy and kindness to others.

Weagle’s last day with WPTV is Dec. 12.