The Florida Panthers are gearing up for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, and no one may be more excited than Jeff Greenberg.

He is what we here at WPTV call a true "Panthers superfan."

WATCH: Panthers superfan wears many hats

Panthers superfan has 'full confidence' in team for Eastern Conference finals

"I love everything that they do. I love especially the last couple of years their hockey prowess," Greenberg said.

Greenberg is the quintessential Florida Panthers superfan. He loves how the Cats play defense, move the puck, and control the zone.

"Just perfect hockey. When they play like that no one is beating them, no one," he said.

You might think Greenberg is a Maple Leafs fan — after all, he's originally from Toronto. But those days are long gone.

"I gave up on the Leafs a long time ago and when I make a breakup I make a breakup. I don't go back to dating where I once was, it's over, it's done. Aand I fell in love with the Panthers, and I just love them," he said.

This season ticket holder pours his passion into the Panthers, showing up at games and proudly sporting team gear.

"I've got a couple of bobbleheads. Last year after they won the cup, I got a Barkov signed puck. I collect all the towels, to my wife's dismay. I love my hats, so as you can see, I've got this construction hat plus I've got this noggin hat," he said.

When it comes to the Panthers winning another Stanley Cup, Greenberg says he has no doubts.

"I have full confidence in them," Greenberg said.

More WPTV Panthers coverage:

Panthers Panthers superfan found hockey and home after move to Florida Kendall Hyde