Florida Panthers to host watch parties for 2025 NHL Eastern Conference Final Games 1 and 2

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers will host watch parties for the 2025 NHL Eastern Conference Final Games 1 and 2 in Fort Lauderdale.

The team made the announcement on Monday.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers will play the Carolina Hurricanes in the conference final, opening on the road Tuesday night.

Fans can head to Funky Buddha Brewery for Game 1 on Tuesday, and the newly-revitalized concert venue War Memorial Auditorium for Game 2 on Thursday. Both watch parties are located in Fort Lauderdale.

MORE PANTHERS COVERAGE

The team said fans can select complimentary general admission, standing room only tickets for the Game 2 watch party or purchase $10 tickets in the premium seats in mezzanine level of the War Memorial Auditorium by clicking here. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. (ET). Fans can enjoy a live band pregame, food and beverage options, giveaways and more at War Memorial Auditorium.

Schedule and locations are below:

Game 1

Funky Buddha Brewery, 1201 NE 38th St, Fort Lauderdale

Tuesday, May 20 at 8 p.m. (ET)

Game 2

War Memorial Auditorium, 800 NE 8th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Thursday, May 22 with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. (ET)

