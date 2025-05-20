SUNRISE, Fla. — It's game day for the Florida Panthers, and they have their eyes set on defending their title as the Stanley Cup Champions. Ahead of the Eastern Conference Final, they prepare for their most formidable challenge yet, the Carolina Hurricanes.

On Tuesday morning, players spoke to the media, and Carter Verhaeghe discussed what the team needs to focus on to solidify their win.

WATCH: WPTV speaks with players

The Florida Panthers put finishing touches on their game plan for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals

"It's usually a one-goal game and tight defensive gaps. They have really good sticks and we'll be finding the space, getting in front of the net, and shooting pucks through some traffic, making it hard for them," said Verhaeghe.

Game 1 takes place less than 48 hours after their game 7 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs, but they say they're not worried about being tired.

"It keeps us fresh; you don't get that time to relax and take your foot off the gas. It just kind of feels like one long series a little bit, and I think we'll be ready to go," explains Evan Rodrigues.

Several players at skate skate-around were absent, making many wonder if there were any injury concerns heading into the conference final.

"No, they're all 100 percent, and we've been doing this, we play every second night. We got guys that just don't morning skate and we're fine with that. We're really at the point where players are driving all of that, whether they're practicing or not. As long as they're putting numbers on the board, away we go," said, Head Coach Paul Maurice.

Watch the Florida Panthers game tonight, May 20, at 8 p.m. EST.

Game 2 of the series is set to be played on Thursday, May 22, at 8 p.m. EST.

The defending champions will return to their home rink for games 3 and 4 of the series, beginning on Saturday, May 24.